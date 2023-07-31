Intrust Bank NA Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $713.93. The company had a trading volume of 379,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,164. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $716.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.62.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.