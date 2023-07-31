Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. 16,002,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,568,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.