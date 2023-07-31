Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,724 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $62.04. 4,647,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,442,678. The company has a market capitalization of $268.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

