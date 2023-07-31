Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,221 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $4.35 on Monday, reaching $231.29. 598,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,257. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average of $248.98. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

