Intrust Bank NA Acquires 2,980 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.