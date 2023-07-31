International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT Raised to GBX 245 at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.95.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
