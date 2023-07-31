Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.87. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 52,505 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,986,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
