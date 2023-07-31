Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 436 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.17. 408,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

