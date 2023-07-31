Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 10,819 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,336,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 432,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 346,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,312,124.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,900. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.26. 208,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,041. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

