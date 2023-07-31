Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1,988.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in FedEx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $268.57. The company had a trading volume of 251,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average of $223.38. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

