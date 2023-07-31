Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. 4,047,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,189,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

