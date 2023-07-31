Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 24,944 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,468,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,871,063. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of -148.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937,699 shares of company stock worth $27,513,966. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

