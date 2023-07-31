Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.01. The stock had a trading volume of 89,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

