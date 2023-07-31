Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $178.87. The stock had a trading volume of 523,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,261. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

