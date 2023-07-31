Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $386.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.86 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

