Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,215. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

