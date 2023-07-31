Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Insulet comprises about 2.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.25% of Insulet worth $56,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.64.

PODD traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.80. 121,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

