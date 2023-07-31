Insider Selling: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells £350 in Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.49), for a total value of £350 ($448.78).

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £169.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5,107.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 346.57. Tristel plc has a one year low of GBX 272 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.64).

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Tristel in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($5.00) price objective on the stock.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

