Insider Selling: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells £350 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Tristel plc (LON:TSTLGet Free Report) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.49), for a total value of £350 ($448.78).

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of £169.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5,107.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 346.57. Tristel plc has a one year low of GBX 272 ($3.49) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Tristel in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($5.00) price objective on the stock.

About Tristel

(Get Free Report)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.