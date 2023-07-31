Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 18,030 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,482.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,285,848 shares in the company, valued at $123,734,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

Redwire Trading Up 5.8 %

RDW traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. 257,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,628. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.20 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. Analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwire by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwire by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Redwire by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwire by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwire by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

