Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,609,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,872,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $82,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.3 %

PLYA opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 261.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.