Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $124,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 163,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 100 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,627.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $23,140.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00.

PC Connection Stock Performance

CNXN stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 90,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $727.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

