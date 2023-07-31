Insider Selling: 92 Energy Limited (ASX:92E) Insider Sells 333,334 Shares of Stock

92 Energy Limited (ASX:92E – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Gauci sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$100,000.20 ($67,567.70).
92 Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 3.61.
92 Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 92 Energy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
Receive News & Ratings for 92 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 92 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.