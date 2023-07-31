Insider Selling: 92 Energy Limited (ASX:92E) Insider Sells 333,334 Shares of Stock

92 Energy Limited (ASX:92E – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Gauci sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$100,000.20 ($67,567.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

92 Energy Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in the Athabasca Basin region in Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Gemini project that consists of 13 granted mineral claims with a total area of 445.3 square kilometers; the Tower project, which comprises two granted mineral claims with a total area of 63.0 square kilometers; the Clover project that consists of six granted mineral claims with a total area of 267.5 square kilometers; the Powerline project, which comprises eight mineral claims with a total area of 205.3 square kilometers; and the Cypress River project that consists of one mineral claim with a total area of 34.7 square kilometers.

