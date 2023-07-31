Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Buys $42,550.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Tuesday, July 25th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,652.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.91 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.