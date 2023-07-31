Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,640,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $645,085. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.