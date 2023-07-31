Independent Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 487,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

