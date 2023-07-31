Independent Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.9% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,931,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,967,000 after buying an additional 1,065,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 868,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,441,000 after acquiring an additional 811,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,672,000 after acquiring an additional 677,730 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 241,273 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.5796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

