Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. 1,842,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.