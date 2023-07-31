IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Financial Survey

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get IAC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IAC and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -10.34% -5.97% -3.76% VNET Group -10.82% -10.92% -2.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 10 0 2.91 VNET Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IAC and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

IAC currently has a consensus target price of $82.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. VNET Group has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.65%. Given VNET Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than IAC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAC and VNET Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 1.04 -$1.17 billion ($6.21) -10.92 VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.43 -$112.50 million ($0.78) -3.82

VNET Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VNET Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC beats VNET Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.