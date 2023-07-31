Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

