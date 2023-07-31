Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $561.02. 631,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.78. The stock has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.