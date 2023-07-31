Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,346,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

