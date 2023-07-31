Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.64. 166,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,990. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

