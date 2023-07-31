Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 275,586 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.84. 925,331 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.