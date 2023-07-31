Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 139,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,377. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

