Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

HON stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,936,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.07.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

