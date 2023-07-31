Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-$37.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.05 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.69 and its 200 day moving average is $196.20. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.