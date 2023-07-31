holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.26 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $116,656.62 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.84 or 0.06349216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01872508 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $113,870.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.