Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the June 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hitek Global Price Performance

Shares of HKIT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 343,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,711. Hitek Global has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hitek Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

