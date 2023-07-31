HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, HI has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $8.38 million and $579,389.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014250 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.81 or 1.00010741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00353914 USD and is up 10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $369,556.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

