Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 3.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 148,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 337,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
