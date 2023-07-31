Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 3.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 148,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 337,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Hesai Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

