Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 72 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

