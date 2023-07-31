Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,736 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.22. 11,033,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,526,012. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

