Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,472 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 119 shares of company stock valued at $160,092. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

MKL stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,449.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,927. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,364.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,343.12.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

