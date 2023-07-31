Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $99.53. 309,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

