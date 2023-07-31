Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

