Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,919. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

