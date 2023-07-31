Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

