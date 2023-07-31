Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

