Heard Capital LLC Sells 8,330 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heard Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.72. 1,846,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $240.13. The company has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

