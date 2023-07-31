Heard Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 5.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Fair Isaac worth $64,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.14.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $834.71. 24,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,057. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $799.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $860.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

